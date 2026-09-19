BAGUIO CITY — SN Aboitiz Power-Magat (SNAP-Magat) highlighted the long-term impact of its community initiatives during its annual Host Communities’ Forum held in Banaue, Ifugao, and Santiago City, Isabela.

The events gathered approximately 153 local government representatives from host communities in Ifugao, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya.

SNAP General Manager and Group Chief Executive Daniel Icasiano said the primary measure of fulfilling the company’s commitments is creating lasting, positive change for residents. He cited the company’s education and environmental programs as examples of these efforts.