BAGUIO CITY — SN Aboitiz Power-Magat (SNAP-Magat) highlighted the long-term impact of its community initiatives during its annual Host Communities’ Forum held in Banaue, Ifugao, and Santiago City, Isabela.
The events gathered approximately 153 local government representatives from host communities in Ifugao, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya.
SNAP General Manager and Group Chief Executive Daniel Icasiano said the primary measure of fulfilling the company’s commitments is creating lasting, positive change for residents. He cited the company’s education and environmental programs as examples of these efforts.
The company reported that its Tertiary Scholarships Program has accepted 71 scholars and produced 37 graduates, with 23 students enrolled for the 2026–2027 school year.
Its environmental initiatives in Ifugao restored 34.3 hectares of rice terraces, reforested more than 100 hectares of land and established five hectares of agroforestry farms between 2019 and 2024.
Ongoing projects aim to restore additional rice terraces and protect local watersheds through 2027.
Local officials expressed support for the continuing partnership. Ifugao Chief Administrative Officer Rosemarie Lindawan, representing Ifugao Gov. Jerry Dalipog, pledged a stable operating environment for the company.
Representatives from Nueva Vizcaya and the municipality of Ramon also acknowledged SNAP-Magat’s corporate programs implemented in their communities during their 19-year partnership.