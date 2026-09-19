Garin questioned how Philippine authorities could effectively address concerns involving platforms such as Facebook when Meta, the company that owns Facebook, does not have a Philippine office with personnel empowered to directly respond to government requests.

“This is one of the reasons why we suspended the deliberation of the proposed budget of the DICT, to emphasize that this is not an ordinary matter,” she said.

The House on Wednesday, 16 September, deferred action on the DICT’s proposed P19.49-billion budget for 2027 pending the resolution of concerns involving Meta. The DICT said the issues include online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, child sexual abuse and exploitation materials, online illegal gambling, cyberbullying and other risks to young people.

Push for stronger platform accountability

Garin said lawmakers want the DICT to present a concrete plan for addressing harmful online content and to strengthen coordination with other government agencies.

“That is why we suspended the deliberation of their budget because they lack courage and teeth. That is the view of the majority of our lawmakers,” Garin said.

She also questioned the measures being implemented to protect young people from harmful content while the government works to improve internet services.

Garin urged the DICT to coordinate with counterparts in other countries in addressing concerns involving international social media platforms.

She also raised the possibility of banning Facebook in the Philippines if Meta continues to reject calls for a local office that could directly address government concerns. Garin said the option is being considered as a way to send a strong message to the company, rather than indicating that the House has already decided to impose a ban.

“We support all businessmen who come to and do business in the Philippines, but doing business in the country also comes with accountability,” Garin said.

The House has also sought greater engagement from Meta executives over online safety concerns. Meanwhile, the DICT said it would continue working with Congress, law enforcement agencies, child protection advocates and technology companies to strengthen online safety measures.

Garin said lawmakers are pushing the DICT to take a more active role in addressing social media concerns, particularly those affecting children and young people.