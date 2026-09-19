BAGUIO CITY — Local farmers are translating sustainable agriculture training into economic opportunities through direct consumer access at the weekly SM City Baguio Weekend Market.
The initiative builds on the SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) on Sustainable Agriculture Program (SAP). The annual training equips participants with organic farming methods, crop management techniques, and practical skills designed to improve productivity on their respective farms.
While the classroom phase provides technical instruction, program organizers emphasize that long-term success also depends on reliable market access. The weekend market serves as a bridge, allowing graduates to sell their produce directly to local shoppers and visitors.
Among the participating groups is Lily of the Valley Organic Farms, a local partner institution that implements organic agriculture training modules.
Ethan Laruan, representing the farm, noted that having a dedicated commercial venue enables farmers to generate consistent household income while applying their newly acquired agricultural skills.
The market also hosts the Virac Organic Agriculture Cooperative, which brings organically grown produce from nearby Itogon to the city center.
“Thank you at binigyan kami ng pribilehiyo na magtinda dito sa SM. Maraming salamat po at naipromote namin ang mga products namin from Itogon po na organic. Malaking tulong sa amin kasi nabibigyan kami ng panghanapbuhay,” said Jean Solivia of the cooperative.
By linking non-formal agricultural education with retail space, the program aims to create a continuous cycle in which improved farming techniques lead to better crop yields, which can then be sold to support local rural economies.