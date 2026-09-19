BAGUIO CITY — Local farmers are translating sustainable agriculture training into economic opportunities through direct consumer access at the weekly SM City Baguio Weekend Market.

The initiative builds on the SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) on Sustainable Agriculture Program (SAP). The annual training equips participants with organic farming methods, crop management techniques, and practical skills designed to improve productivity on their respective farms.

While the classroom phase provides technical instruction, program organizers emphasize that long-term success also depends on reliable market access. The weekend market serves as a bridge, allowing graduates to sell their produce directly to local shoppers and visitors.