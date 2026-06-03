COMPLETE LIST: Certified Public Accountants Licensure Exam results

The Accountancy Licensure Exam was conducted on 24 to 26 May, in testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

Headed by Chairman, Hon. Noe G. Quiñanola, Vice Chairman, Hon. Samuel B. Padilla, and members, Hon. Gloria T. Baysa, Hon. Thelma S. Ciudadano, Hon. Gervacio I. Piator, and Hon. Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan.

The top 10 topnotchers:

1 James Al Alcayde Serondo – University of the Philippines Diliman – 91.17

2 Miko Andre Reyes Villenas – Southern Luzon State University, Lucban (SLPC) – 91.00

3 Jonathan Eurich Lo Go – De La Salle University Manila – 90.83

4 Blas Miguel Villacampa Escarro – University of San Jose–Recoletos – 90.67

5 Ace Benhur Macalipay Ligo – Mindanao State University General Santos City – 90.17

6 Angle Jean Geonzon Bagacay – Mindanao State University, General Santos City – 90.00

Marl Angelo Mirador Caracas – President Ramon Magsaysay State University Iba – 90.00

Heart Cordero Pecson – FEU Diliman (FEU-FERN College QC) – 90.00

7 Carl Ace Albios Dela Cerna – Mindanao State University Iligan Institute of Technology – 89.83

8 Steven Brielle Salpid David – Xavier University – 89.67

Ernest John Alburque Manalo – FEU Diliman (FEU-FERN College QC) – 89.67

9 Andrea Santos Meneses – Polytechnic University of the Philippines Main (Sta. Mesa) – 89.50

Roverson Dayunot Mortega – Polytechnic University of the Philippines Lopez – 89.50

Jamela Mehetabel Colarina San Juan – Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sto. Tomas – 89.50

10 Ivy Ramos Aldave – De La Salle University Manila – 89.33

Joan Alliah Mocoy Carilimdiliman – University of San Jose–Recoletos – 89.33

Full list of passers: