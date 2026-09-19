At around 1 p.m. on Friday, a school shooting involving a junior high school student at Banga National High School claimed the lives of three students, including the suspect. Eight students were injured, two of whom are in serious condition.

Remulla noted that suspects in previous school shooting incidents had also been entangled in what he described as the insidious use of the internet. He said that, coupled with depression, exposure to the dark web can influence children to commit heinous acts.

The DILG chief stressed that no one should be blamed for the Cotabato City school shooting, describing it as a case involving a child dealing with mental health issues. He said the recent incidents in schools call for unity and collective action among various sectors.

“We should not put blame on anyone and rather, we should have empathy and condole with those who lost their lives. We must act together as a country… dapat tumigil na ito, dapat sabay-sabay tayo, we should act together,” he underscored.

Remulla also said barangay tanods and police officers stationed on the school premises were able to fulfill their duties. He explained that conducting body searches or frisking students is intrusive and can be misinterpreted.

“Ginawa na nga ang lahat. May pulis na nga sa labas, may nag-inspect na nga ng bag niya. You could only ask for so much. ‘Yung kakapkapan mo kasi yung bata, that is very unusual, intrusive and can be misinterpreted,” he explained.

He further stressed that various sectors of society must come together and acknowledge that depression among children is a reality in the Philippines.

Remulla said proper medical and psychiatric interventions must be made available to children experiencing mental health conditions, underscoring the shared responsibility of families, schools, communities and government in protecting children and preventing similar tragedies.