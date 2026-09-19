BONTOC, Mountain Province — The Talubin-Barlig Road will be temporarily closed to traffic on Sunday, 20 September 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM to accommodate customary cleansing rituals at Sitio Pingew and Sitio Jakap in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

In coordination with the municipal governments of Barlig and Bontoc, cleansing rites are to be conducted following recent vehicular accidents in the area. The ritual will be dedicated to the tragic incident on 15 September 2026, when an Elf truck carrying around 27 passengers lost control and plunged 50 to 100 meters into a ravine at Sitio Jakap. The crash resulted in six fatalities, including five adults and an infant, while 17 other passengers suffered injuries and were brought to local medical facilities for treatment.