CAAP conducts airmen licensure exams

A total of 180 examinees participated in the five-day examination period.

The licensure examinations form part of CAAP's mandate to ensure that pilots and aircraft maintenance personnel meet the standards of knowledge and competence required to uphold the highest levels of aviation safety, security, and operational excellence.

“Developing a strong and capable aviation workforce is essential to ensuring the continued safety, efficiency, and growth of the Philippine aviation industry," said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.

"Through rigorous and standardized licensure examinations, we aim to produce professionals who will uphold the highest standards of aviation excellence,” added Del Rosario.

CAAP remains committed to ensuring the highest standards in aviation licensing and supporting the continued development of competent aviation professionals in the country.