BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office in the Cordillera issued an advisory concerning reports of allegedly repacked hybrid yellow corn seeds distributed to local farmers.

The advisory covered supplies delivered to corn growers in Kalinga and Paracelis, Mountain Province. Regional agriculture officials convened a dialogue in Paracelis with representatives of seed provider Syngenta and local government officials from the affected municipalities to discuss the reports and review the distribution process.

The DA clarified that the hybrid yellow corn seed sacks distributed in Kalinga and Paracelis were re-stitched, rather than repacked.