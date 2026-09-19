BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office in the Cordillera issued an advisory concerning reports of allegedly repacked hybrid yellow corn seeds distributed to local farmers.
The advisory covered supplies delivered to corn growers in Kalinga and Paracelis, Mountain Province. Regional agriculture officials convened a dialogue in Paracelis with representatives of seed provider Syngenta and local government officials from the affected municipalities to discuss the reports and review the distribution process.
The DA clarified that the hybrid yellow corn seed sacks distributed in Kalinga and Paracelis were re-stitched, rather than repacked.
Syngenta confirmed that the sacks were unsealed solely for mandatory quality testing and sampling under standard protocols coordinated with the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).
The seed company also assigned technicians to conduct field inspections in affected areas, including Rizal and Tabuk City in Kalinga.
Agricultural authorities reminded farmers to direct farm-related concerns to their respective local agriculture officers or regional field representatives.
The DA said it remains focused on distributing quality agricultural inputs to support farmers and maintain production standards across the Cordillera region.