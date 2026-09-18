Some 15.75 metric tons of blasting materials were intercepted at the Port of Puerto Princesa after Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel detected two cargo trucks carrying undeclared or improperly declared dangerous materials aboard a passenger and roll-on/roll-off vessel on 13 September.

The trucks were transported aboard MV St. Francis Xavier, a 2GO-operated vessel carrying passengers and cargo. The inspection was conducted after PCG K9 detection dogs alerted their handlers to the vehicles.

The inspection led to the discovery of sacks and boxes marked as explosive materials, including nitro emulsion explosives, Amex explosives and other blasting materials. Several packages bore Class 1.1D and United Nations hazard markings, indicating materials classified as presenting a mass-explosion hazard.