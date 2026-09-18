Some 15.75 metric tons of blasting materials were intercepted at the Port of Puerto Princesa after Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel detected two cargo trucks carrying undeclared or improperly declared dangerous materials aboard a passenger and roll-on/roll-off vessel on 13 September.
The trucks were transported aboard MV St. Francis Xavier, a 2GO-operated vessel carrying passengers and cargo. The inspection was conducted after PCG K9 detection dogs alerted their handlers to the vehicles.
The inspection led to the discovery of sacks and boxes marked as explosive materials, including nitro emulsion explosives, Amex explosives and other blasting materials. Several packages bore Class 1.1D and United Nations hazard markings, indicating materials classified as presenting a mass-explosion hazard.
The discovery prompted the PCG to initiate enforcement and administrative proceedings against the concerned shipping company over allegedly undeclared cargo, in violation of PCG Memorandum Circular No. 05-2012. Administrative cases were also filed before the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) over the identified regulatory violations, according to Coast Guard District Palawan Commander Commodore Jane Gesulgon.
The inspection involved the PCG K9 Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, Coast Guard Station Central Palawan, Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Group-Palawan and Special Operations Group-Palawan, with Philippine National Police personnel also assisting.
Palawan Police Provincial Office spokesperson Police Maj. Ric Ramos said police records indicated that the company had a permit for the explosives. He added that PNP Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel routinely provide security escorts for explosives during transport to their intended destination.
The PCG, through Gesulgon, said it is also coordinating with the PNP to determine the role of personnel who accompanied the shipment.
Gesulgon said the Coast Guard District Palawan had requested guidance from the Coast Guard District NCR-Central Luzon regarding the proper venue for filing the case, considering that the questioned documents were prepared and/or executed at the shipment’s last port of origin.
She said the case build-up would cover all persons who may be responsible, subject to evidence establishing their participation and liability.
The PCG also said the concerned Coast Guard personnel was immediately relieved from his post to ensure an impartial investigation.
Meanwhile, questions remain over how the explosives were declared, screened and cleared before being loaded aboard a passenger vessel.
Authorities have yet to release the complete cargo manifest, bill of lading and other shipping records that would establish how the materials were described during booking and loading.
2GO has yet to publicly explain the cargo description submitted during booking, the documents presented by the shipper and the screening process undertaken before the trucks were loaded aboard MV St. Francis Xavier.