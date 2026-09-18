A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly chasing and swinging a steel bat at responding police officers during a commotion in Bauang, La Union, early Friday morning.
Police said the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on 18 September, when personnel of the Bauang Municipal Police Station responded to a report of a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, an unemployed Bauang resident, who was allegedly acting unruly while armed with a steel bat.
The responding officers identified themselves as police personnel and attempted to calm the suspect through verbal de-escalation.
However, police said the suspect instead pursued the officers while brandishing the weapon and continued swinging the steel bat despite repeated attempts to stop him.
A police corporal eventually managed to disarm the suspect and take him into custody.
The suspect was brought to Caba District Hospital for medical examination before being taken to the Bauang police station for proper disposition.
Police are pursuing a case for alleged direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority.