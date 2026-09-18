A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly chasing and swinging a steel bat at responding police officers during a commotion in Bauang, La Union, early Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on 18 September, when personnel of the Bauang Municipal Police Station responded to a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, an unemployed Bauang resident, who was allegedly acting unruly while armed with a steel bat.