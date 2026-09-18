PALO, Leyte — The Police Regional Office confiscated more than P1.3 million worth of illegally caught fish and fishing equipment in a one-day campaign against illegal fishing across Eastern Visayas on 16 September 2026.

The daylong operation also resulted in the arrest of 42 individuals for various fishing-related violations in Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Biliran provinces.

Newly installed PRO-8 Regional Director Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardino said the regional police is committed to sustaining anti-illegal fishing operations to safeguard the region’s marine resources and strengthen enforcement of fisheries laws and applicable local ordinances.