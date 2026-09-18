PALO, Leyte — The Police Regional Office confiscated more than P1.3 million worth of illegally caught fish and fishing equipment in a one-day campaign against illegal fishing across Eastern Visayas on 16 September 2026.
The daylong operation also resulted in the arrest of 42 individuals for various fishing-related violations in Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Biliran provinces.
Newly installed PRO-8 Regional Director Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardino said the regional police is committed to sustaining anti-illegal fishing operations to safeguard the region’s marine resources and strengthen enforcement of fisheries laws and applicable local ordinances.
“We urge our fisherfolk and coastal communities to observe all lawful fishing practices and regulations. We likewise encourage everyone to report any illegal fishing activity to the proper authorities so that necessary action can be taken promptly,” Cardino said.
In Samar, 28 individuals were apprehended during separate anti-illegal fishing operations in the seawaters of Daram. Authorities confiscated three fishing boats, a 4DR5 engine, fishing nets and assorted fish catch with an estimated combined value of P1.013 million.
In Northern Samar, six individuals were apprehended in San Isidro, where approximately P190,450 worth of a motorboat, fishing paraphernalia and assorted fish catch were confiscated.
In Leyte and Biliran, eight individuals were apprehended during anti-illegal fishing operations in the territorial waters of Carigara, Dulag and Hindang in Leyte, and in the seawaters of Biliran.
Confiscated items included four motorized bancas, motor engines, fishing nets, fishing equipment and assorted fish catch, with a combined estimated value of P110,750.