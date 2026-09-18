BAGUIO CITY — The City Government of Baguio, through the Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO), recently launched a multisectoral think tank session aimed at addressing major urban challenges.

The meeting brought together representatives from health, environment, engineering, technology, communications, agriculture, academe, local hospitals and national government agencies.

The session was led by the CHSO and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), where the One Health framework was introduced as a strategy to foster cross-sectoral collaboration.