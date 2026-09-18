TACLOBAN CITY — Four members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have surrendered to government forces in Eastern Visayas, citing hunger, constant movement, uncertainty and prolonged separation from their families among the hardships they experienced while in the armed group.

The four surrendered on 13 September following a series of joint military operations in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, and the municipalities of Palapag and Catubig in Northern Samar, according to the Army’s 8th Infantry Division (8ID).

The 8ID identified the surrenderers by their aliases as Junjun, Yana, Tanggol and Digma, who were members of the Sub-Regional Committee ARCTIC under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.