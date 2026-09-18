TACLOBAN CITY — Four members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have surrendered to government forces in Eastern Visayas, citing hunger, constant movement, uncertainty and prolonged separation from their families among the hardships they experienced while in the armed group.
The four surrendered on 13 September following a series of joint military operations in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, and the municipalities of Palapag and Catubig in Northern Samar, according to the Army’s 8th Infantry Division (8ID).
The 8ID identified the surrenderers by their aliases as Junjun, Yana, Tanggol and Digma, who were members of the Sub-Regional Committee ARCTIC under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.
Their surrender led to the discovery of two firearms caches. On 16 September, troops recovered three M16 rifles and one M14 rifle from the first cache. A second cache yielded another M16 rifle and one M14 rifle, bringing the total number of recovered firearms to six.
The 8ID said the successive surrender of NPA members reduces the armed group’s manpower and capabilities.
“Each individual who leaves represents not only a reduction in manpower but also a loss of capability, experience, and connections that help sustain the organization,” the division said.
The Army said the families of the four surrenderers reached out to them through the government’s Local Peace Engagement family approach, encouraging them to leave the armed movement and return to their communities.
“Their decision reflects a growing realization among those still in the armed movement that abandoning the armed struggle offers a path back to their families and communities, while remaining underground only prolongs hardship, fear, uncertainty, and separation from their loved ones,” the 8ID said.
The division said former members of the armed movement may avail themselves of government reintegration assistance through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) and other programs, including livelihood and other support to help them transition to civilian life.