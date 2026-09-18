A 66-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly entered a residence and stole two LPG tanks in Dagupan City, Pangasinan early Friday morning.
Police said the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on 18 September, when they received a telephone report about an alleged theft at the residence of a 56-year-old widow and businesswoman.
Responding police officers arrived at the scene and identified the alleged suspect, a married and unemployed resident of Dagupan City.
Initial police inquiry showed that a witness allegedly saw the man enter the victim’s residence and take two Shine Gaz LPG tanks with a combined estimated value of P5,000.
The victim’s two nephews subsequently apprehended the suspect and turned him over to responding police personnel.
The suspect remains under police custody while authorities process the case for proper disposition. Charges in connection with the alleged theft are expected to be filed based on the investigation.