A 66-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly entered a residence and stole two LPG tanks in Dagupan City, Pangasinan early Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on 18 September, when they received a telephone report about an alleged theft at the residence of a 56-year-old widow and businesswoman.

Responding police officers arrived at the scene and identified the alleged suspect, a married and unemployed resident of Dagupan City.