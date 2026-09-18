LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The local government unit (LGU) of La Trinidad, Benguet, is seeking a P150 million funding allocation from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to construct a dedicated tourism center at the municipality’s iconic Strawberry Farm.
TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, during a recent area visit, said the proposed centralized hub would provide reception services, essential travel information and improved administrative support, particularly during peak tourist seasons.
The La Trinidad Sangguniang Bayan passed a municipal resolution expressing full support for the proposed infrastructure project.
Vice Mayor Guiller A. Galwan said the LGU plans to secure the necessary funding without compromising municipal resources. Local officials expect the development to improve tourism services and contribute to economic growth once financing and logistical arrangements are finalized.
Galwan said local officials are pursuing the full P150 million funding package through TIEZA, describing the national agency’s grant assistance as an important source of support for local infrastructure projects.
He clarified, however, that construction cannot begin without consultations with Benguet State University (BSU), which holds institutional ownership of the land where the Strawberry Farm operates.
Galwan said securing BSU’s formal endorsement and establishing coordination among concerned agencies are necessary before construction can proceed.
He also said the proposed visitor center is intended to improve visitor flow and tourism management while supporting the livelihoods of local farm workers.