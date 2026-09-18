LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The local government unit (LGU) of La Trinidad, Benguet, is seeking a P150 million funding allocation from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to construct a dedicated tourism center at the municipality’s iconic Strawberry Farm.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, during a recent area visit, said the proposed centralized hub would provide reception services, essential travel information and improved administrative support, particularly during peak tourist seasons.

The La Trinidad Sangguniang Bayan passed a municipal resolution expressing full support for the proposed infrastructure project.