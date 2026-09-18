The event showcased various cultural performances highlighting the rich culture, traditions and talents of the “katutubong kabalen.”

As a sign of gratitude, the Aetas offered a song to the governor for her continued support for the Indigenous Peoples of Pampanga.

For the provincial government, it is important that Indigenous Peoples in Pampanga are given opportunities to learn, improve their quality of life and help uplift the conditions of their families.

“Sa ilalim ng Educational Financial Assistance Program ng Kapitolyo, tumanggap ang mga estudyante ng P2,500 financial assistance, kasama ang 5 kilo ng bigas, sardinas at corned beef,” Pineda said.

Meanwhile, Aeta elders received P11,400 each as part of the cash-for-work program, including food packs.

“Patuloy ang pag-alalay ng Kapitolyo sa ating mga Aeta—hindi lamang para matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan ngayon, kundi para mabigyan sila ng mas matibay na pagkakataon, mas magandang kinabukasan, at pag-asang maiahon ang buong pamilya,” Pineda said.

She further said that the provincial government wants to give not only Aeta youths the opportunity to dream big and pursue their education, but also help their families achieve better lives.

Board members and department heads of the Capitol also attended the celebration.