The Rodriguez Municipal Police Station (MPS) has released a photo of a woman who was found dead inside a refrigerator in an apartment in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal, on 16 September 2026.
The Rodriguez MPS is asking the public to help identify the woman as part of its investigation. Anyone with vital information is urged to contact the police immediately.
The apartment owner went to the unit on 10 September after no one answered the door. Days later, neighbors reported an unpleasant smell coming from the unit, prompting the owner to contact authorities.
The Rodriguez MPS is currently investigating the incident.