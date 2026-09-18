Authorities arrested two suspects and seized an estimated P2.397 million worth of petroleum products, equipment and vehicles during a law enforcement operation against the unauthorized sale of fuel in Tarlac City on 17 September 2026.
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Tarlac Provincial Field Unit, with assistance from the Tarlac City Police Station and the Police Intelligence Unit of the Tarlac Police Provincial Office, led the operation at a fuel distribution site in Barangay San Rafael.
Two male suspects, including a 28-year-old man, were arrested after allegedly being caught selling diesel without the required permit or license from the Department of Energy. Another individual, identified in the report as the proprietor, remains at large.
Authorities recovered approximately 8,000 liters of diesel from a fuel tanker, along with another drum containing about 200 liters of diesel, fuel pumps, hoses and other items allegedly used in the unauthorized fuel-trading activity. A tractor head and fuel tanker were also placed under police custody.
The operation was carried out under the Philippine National Police’s Focused Agenda, particularly through Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes timely intelligence, coordinated action and accountable police operations.
The suspects and evidence were taken to the CIDG Tarlac PFU for documentation, while appropriate complaints are being prepared for filing before the Tarlac City Prosecutor’s Office.
The PNP emphasized that the suspects will be afforded due process as the investigation and legal proceedings continue.