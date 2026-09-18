Authorities arrested two suspects and seized an estimated P2.397 million worth of petroleum products, equipment and vehicles during a law enforcement operation against the unauthorized sale of fuel in Tarlac City on 17 September 2026.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Tarlac Provincial Field Unit, with assistance from the Tarlac City Police Station and the Police Intelligence Unit of the Tarlac Police Provincial Office, led the operation at a fuel distribution site in Barangay San Rafael.

Two male suspects, including a 28-year-old man, were arrested after allegedly being caught selling diesel without the required permit or license from the Department of Energy. Another individual, identified in the report as the proprietor, remains at large.