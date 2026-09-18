NAGA CITY — The cumulative number of dengue cases in Albay province has reached more than 2,000, data from the Albay Provincial Information Office (PIO) showed.
The Albay PIO said a report from the Provincial Incident Management Team (IMT) issued Tuesday, 15 September, showed that the total number of dengue cases recorded in the province from January to 12 September 2026 had reached 2,179. The IMT also reported that 14 people had died from the mosquito-borne disease.
The figure is 84.19 percent higher than the 1,183 cumulative cases recorded during the same period in 2025, the Albay PIO said.
Legazpi City, the capital of Albay, recorded the highest number of cases at 486, followed by Bacacay with 296, Daraga with 220, Tabaco with 181 and Malilipot with 171.
However, the Albay PIO also reported 91 new cases on Thursday, 17 September, and 187 additional cases on Wednesday, 16 September. These figures will be included in the next cumulative dengue report from the IMT.
In-person classes from elementary to college remain suspended in private and public schools in the province on Friday, 18 September, to give way to province-wide cleanup and fogging operations aimed at eliminating mosquito breeding sites.
Albay Gov. Noel Rosal continues to remind the public to participate in the 4 p.m. daily habit of cleaning their surroundings and removing stagnant water where mosquitoes may breed.
Earlier this month, Albay was placed under a state of calamity due to the rising number of dengue cases.