NAGA CITY — The cumulative number of dengue cases in Albay province has reached more than 2,000, data from the Albay Provincial Information Office (PIO) showed.

The Albay PIO said a report from the Provincial Incident Management Team (IMT) issued Tuesday, 15 September, showed that the total number of dengue cases recorded in the province from January to 12 September 2026 had reached 2,179. The IMT also reported that 14 people had died from the mosquito-borne disease.

The figure is 84.19 percent higher than the 1,183 cumulative cases recorded during the same period in 2025, the Albay PIO said.