Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, a co-author and co-sponsor of the bill, said nutrition problems can have lasting effects on children's health and education.

“Hunger and stunting are not merely nutrition problems, they are health problems and education problems that follow a Filipino child for life,” Go said during Monday's plenary session.

Under the measure, schools would conduct regular height and weight measurements and nutrition assessments in coordination with the Department of Health, local governments and other agencies.

The bill also seeks to strengthen funding and support for the National Nutrition Council and improve coordination among government agencies, schools and health workers.