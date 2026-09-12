“This ten remarkable Filipinos exemplify what it means to serve with excellence, integrity, and compassion. Through their respective professions, they have created meaningful and lasting contributions to their communities and to our country,” Go said.

Among this year’s honorees are public servants from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the education sector.

The three police awardees—Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert R. Mansueto of Antique, Police Major Baby Rose P. Cajulao of Cagayan, and Police Master Sergeant Dwight Alexis B. Supsupin of Benguet—were recognized for advancing public service through innovation, community engagement, education, and programs empowering the youth.

Go also highlighted the contributions of the three military awardees. Lieutenant Colonel Rommel M. Geli of the Philippine Navy from Puerto Princesa was recognized for strengthening maritime security and territorial defense in the West Philippine Sea.

Staff Sergeant Joebelle O. Cerdinio of the Philippine Army from Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, meanwhile, has contributed to improving emergency response and public safety communications in Western Mindanao. Staff Sergeant John Daren P. Noche of Butuan City of the Philippine Air Force has used technology and innovation to help make military operations safer and more efficient.

Go also recognized four educators whose work reflects the vital role of teachers in nation-building.

As the country celebrates National Teachers’ Month this September, Go highlighted Dr. Emmanuel D. Guarde of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, who champions culture-based education for the Mangyan Alangan community; Sheila Marie M. Amigo of Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay, who advances inclusive and community-centered science education; Dr. Cecilia O. Bucayong of Maramag, Bukidnon, who promotes STEM education across Mindanao; and Dr. Jefferson A. Hora of Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, who pioneers semiconductor research and engineering education in Mindanao.

“Nation-building begins in the classroom,” Go said, underscoring the lasting influence of teachers and educators in shaping the country’s future.

The senator took particular pride in the fact that five of the 10 awardees this year are from Mindanao, describing their recognition as a source of honor for the region.

“As someone who takes great pride in our region, I am especially honored to see fellow Mindanaoans achieve excellence on the national stage. Nakakatuwa pong makita na ang kanilang husay at talento ay ginagamit nila upang maiangat ang kanilang mga komunidad at makatulong sa kapwa at buong bansa,” he said.

According to Go, the recognition of the awardees goes beyond their professional accomplishments. He said their stories show that genuine excellence is ultimately measured by the positive difference one makes in the lives of others.

“These awardees remind us that true excellence is measured not by recognition, but by the difference we make in the lives of others,” he said.

Go likewise expressed his appreciation to the Metrobank Foundation, led by Philip Francisco Dy, for providing a platform that recognizes Filipinos who quietly dedicate themselves to serving others. He also acknowledged Chairman Arthur Ty, Vice Chairperson Alfred Ty, and Executive Director Joseph Anthony Quesada.

The senator also remembered the late former Metrobank Foundation chairman Chito Sobrepeña, whom he described as a consistent presence during the annual recognition of the awardees.

“Salamat po sa Metrobank Foundation for giving them a platform and celebrating their stories. This is a reminder that there are countless Filipinos quietly doing extraordinary work in the service of others,” Go said.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong serbisyo, sakripisyo, at malasakit sa bayan. Congratulations, and may you continue to inspire more Filipinos to serve with excellence and compassion,” he stated.

Go closed his remarks by emphasizing the importance of putting the welfare of Filipinos and the country above personal interests.

“Unahin po natin ang interes ng bayan, unahin po natin ang interes ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.