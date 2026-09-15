Because of this, the BFP was able to secure 16 of the 40 seats allotted to political parties in the 80-seat BARMM parliament.

The BFP was followed by the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), which got 32.44 percent of the votes and secured 15 seats.

The UBJP is the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The other political parties that also secured seats in the BARMM parliament are the BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC), which got 20.68 percent of the votes and secured eight seats; and the Bangsamoro Peoples’ (RAAYAT) Democratic Party, which got 3.64 percent of the votes and secured one seat.

The other political parties that ran but failed to secure seats in the BARMM parliament are the Alliance of Bangsamoro Tri-People’s Party; Bangsamoro Party; Bangsamoro Empowerment and Social Transformation Party; Indigenous, Settlers, Sama and Minorities Alliance Party; Mahardika Party; People’s Consultative Party; Partido Bangon Bangsamoro; Progresibong Bangsamoro Party; and the Bangsamoro Peoples’ Democratic Party.

The UBJP was also able to place six candidates as parliamentary sectoral representatives.

The seats included two representatives for the settler community sector, one for the women’s sector, one for the youth sector, one for the Ulama sector and one for the traditional leaders sector.

Eight seats are allotted to sectoral representatives.

The other two seats went to Leticio Datuwata of the Lambangian Tribe and Jo Genna Jover of the Teduray Tribe.