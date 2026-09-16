“There are still a handful of individuals in the region who think the old ways still work, we proved them wrong. Now, they have to face the consequences of their actions as a strong message that such a violent mindset has no place in a democratic society which the people in BARMM upheld through the successful parliamentary elections,” Nartatez said.

He added that this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure the protection of the electoral process and maintain peace and order during the elections.

Gun attacks and explosions were reported in Basilan, Cotabato City and Maguindanao del Sur during the elections. An improvised explosive device (IED) was also recovered in Basilan.

Police and military forces immediately responded to each of the incidents to ensure that the security situation did not worsen.

Nartatez said there were already good leads in identifying some of those involved, adding that he expects cases to be filed as soon as possible.

Attempts in some areas to undermine the election process were also foiled through police visibility, quick response and strategic deployment, which have been part of the security measures under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) that the PNP implements in the region.

Even the anticipated emergency situation of board of inspectors members withdrawing from election duty was addressed with the deployment of police officers trained in the election process.