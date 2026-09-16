The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region XII has conducted the monitoring of the welfare of the rescued animals in the region at the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC) in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat on 13 September 2026.
According to OIC Regional Executive Director Maria Elvira V. Lumayag, the monitoring activity aimed to assess the condition of the wildlife enclosure and identify areas for improvement in terms of facilities, maintenance, and the overall welfare of the animals under the center’s care.
The wildlife under the center’s care are provided with appropriate enclosures and basic needs and are regularly monitored to ensure that necessary care and improvements are addressed.
Among the wildlife at the facility are the Philippine deer, saltwater crocodile, reticulated python, bearcat, cockatoo, Philippine Macaque, along with other rescued wildlife that are undergoing rehabilitation and temporary care prior to their eventual release or appropriate disposition, when possible.
During the visit, Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU) and DENR officials also discussed opportunities for joint initiatives, including student immersion and experiential learning, collaborative research and knowledge-sharing, and wildlife protection and rehabilitation.
The RWRC serves as a temporary refuge for wildlife rescued from illegal possession, accidental capture, or other situations requiring immediate care and protection. It also supports DENR’s mandate to conserve and protect wildlife resources through proper handling, rehabilitation, and monitoring of rescued animals.