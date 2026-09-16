The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region XII has conducted the monitoring of the welfare of the rescued animals in the region at the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC) in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat on 13 September 2026.

According to OIC Regional Executive Director Maria Elvira V. Lumayag, the monitoring activity aimed to assess the condition of the wildlife enclosure and identify areas for improvement in terms of facilities, maintenance, and the overall welfare of the animals under the center’s care.