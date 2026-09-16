Under the agreement, qualified Pag-IBIG members may access preferential financing rates, discounts, furniture packages and other incentives on select Filinvest residential units, subject to program guidelines.

Filinvest joins other major developers participating in the Expanded 4PH program.

SM Development Corp. signed a similar agreement with Pag-IBIG last week, while Ayala Land residential brands Amaia Land Corp. and Avida Land Corp. joined the program in August.

Megawide Construction Corp. earlier committed at least 7,000 socialized housing units to the program.

The partnerships seek to expand the housing inventory available to Pag-IBIG members and provide more financing options for homebuyers under Expanded 4PH.