THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Former President Rodrigo Duterte is suffering from significant memory loss that prevents him from meaningfully participating in his defense before the International Criminal Court, his lawyers said.

The 81-year-old Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity over killings linked to his war on drugs. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 30, but ICC judges are first considering whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Duterte "suffers from significant memory impairment that prevents him from retaining recent information and reliably accessing memories", according to a defense filing dated 14 September and published Tuesday.