An investigation by BuCor's Directorate for Intelligence and Investigation found that Ramos, the former CIW Trust Fund officer, could not account for P5.15 million in PDL Trust Fund money. A separate internal audit reported the same deficiency.

Castillote was cited for alleged gross neglect of duty and grave misconduct for failing to properly supervise and monitor the fund. Investigators also alleged she authorized the use of trust fund money for renovations in violation of BuCor policy.

Sanidad was cited for authorizing a P300,000 advance from the fund for an LBC remittance intended for PDLs that reportedly had not been properly transmitted.

Abucay was cited for deficiencies in the turnover of the fund, while Figuerres, Lakisa and Carreon were flagged for lapses in recording, documenting, monitoring and reconciling transactions.

BuCor said the lapses weakened the accuracy and accountability of PDL Trust Fund records.