Valbuena noted that drivers and operators of tourist vans traveling to Baguio City are among those affected by the alleged illegal collection. He showed a copy of what he said was an affidavit from drivers and operators who were allegedly victimized by the personnel.

He called on DOTr Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez to investigate and take action regarding the allegations. Valbuena warned that if the officials involved are not removed or charged, it could lead to perceptions that higher-ranking officials are also benefiting from the illegal proceeds.

Prior to his appointment as head of LTFRB-Cordillera and the DOTr in the Cordillera region, Dumlao served as a police chief.