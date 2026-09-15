The suspect reportedly fled on foot as the victims pursued him. During the chase, he allegedly pulled out a bladed weapon and handed one of the stolen necklaces to a male cohort before continuing to flee.

The victims sought help from Barangay Public Safety Officers, who coordinated with a nearby police mobile unit. Responding personnel intercepted the suspect after a brief foot chase and arrested him.

Police recovered an eight-inch folding knife from the suspect.

The alleged cohort remains at large, while follow-up operations are underway to locate him and recover the remaining stolen property.

Police records showed that the suspect had five previous arrests for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect was brought to Quezon City General Hospital for a physical examination before being turned over to the police station for investigation and inquest proceedings.