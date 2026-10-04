More than 1,000 leptospirosis cases were recorded in Quezon City from 1 January to 1 October, according to the city’s health department.
The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division reported 1,037 cases, including 66 deaths.
Of the total, 709 cases, or 68 percent, involved people aged 21 and older. Men accounted for 788 cases.
District 2 recorded the highest number of cases with 311, followed by District 4 with 231 and District 6 with 146.
In District 2, Commonwealth recorded 82 cases, Batasan Hills 71, Payatas B 55 and Holy Spirit 40.
The QCESD reminded residents to avoid contact with floodwaters, wear protective gear such as boots and gloves, keep surroundings clean and seek medical advice after floodwater exposure for possible doxycycline prophylaxis.
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