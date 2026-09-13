Far from being an overkill, this precise 15,746-strong deployment is a calibrated and necessary response designed to match the complex security realities of the metropolis. This posture directly addresses lessons learned from previous commemorations, including friction points and flashpoints recorded during last year's mobilizations where sudden surges in crowd sizes and localized blockages severely tested regional mobility.

Rather than reacting to unrest, the operational footprint ensures that enough personnel are prepositioned to manage massive traffic corridors, prevent gridlock, and preemptively insulate critical choke points without stifling public movement.

Rather than relying solely on numerical strength, the operational posture integrates dynamic crowd management, proactive traffic routing, and fluid perimeter controls to adapt seamlessly to ground realities. Close inter-agency synchronization with local government units and partner stakeholders ensures that security measures complement civic mobility rather than impede it.

NCRPO Officer-in-Charge PBGEN Christopher Abrahano emphasized that the massive deployment is a firm commitment to public safety, institutional responsibility, and the unhampered exercise of constitutional rights.

“Our singular focus for September 21 is to keep the entire metropolis safe, orderly, and fully functioning,” Abrahano stated. “Every officer on the ground is instructed to respect human rights, strictly adhere to Police Operational Procedures, and exercise maximum tolerance at all times."

"Security is not meant to stifle expression, but to protect it. We appeal to all participants and the public to cooperate with authorities, respect the rule of law, and ensure that peaceful assemblies remain peaceful so that everyone gets to return home safely to their families," the NCRPO chief added. NEIL ALCOBER