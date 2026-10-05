The Quezon City government advised motorists to expect heavier traffic on Tuesday, 6 October, due to the La Naval de Manila procession.
The “El Recorrido” procession will run from 7 a.m. to noon, following a route from Our Father Parish to San Bartolome de Novaliches Parish and toward Puregold Commonwealth.
The city government said personnel from the Traffic and Transport Management Department, Department of Public Order and Safety, Task Force Disiplina and Quezon City Police District will be deployed to manage traffic along affected roads.
Motorists were advised to use alternative routes and plan trips ahead to avoid delays.
The Feast of Our Lady of La Naval de Manila is traditionally celebrated every second Sunday of October. This year also marks the 53rd anniversary of La Naval as Quezon City’s patroness on 14 October.
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