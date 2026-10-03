President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (PBBM) ordered the immediate installation of sheet piles and the raising and reinforcing of retaining walls along Magliman Creek in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Marcos’ direct marching orders was given to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon stating to focus on fast-tracking flood mitigation to protect the residents of Villa Del Sol and surrounding communities from severe flooding during the rainy season.

With the directive, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the area alongside local officials and outlined the action items.

Structural repairs will be done and immediately driving steel sheet piles and elevating weakened, punctured, or damaged retaining walls and floodwalls.

Maintenance works will capitalize on favorable weather to conduct aggressive dredging and desilting operations.

The coverage scope is to extend rehabilitation and flood-control interventions across key critical waterway sections, including Telabastagan, Alasas, San Isidro, St. Jude Village, and Cabalantian.

Dizon said he was ordered by trhe president to immediately repair the damage floodwalls in critical creeks in San Fernando City, Pampanga, including Magliman Creek in Villa Del Sol which was damage by the continuous rain resulting to flooding.

He said the DPWH will work with the local government of San Fernando, Pampanga for the immediate implementation of flood mitigation interventions that include insertion of steel sheet piles, increasing the height and strengthening the retaining walls to protect the houses around the creek.

“Agad-agad naman tayong pinapunta ni Pangulo dito para masimulan na ‘yung pagsasaayos nitong mga nabutas [na floodwalls] para hindi na papasok ‘yung tubig. Ready to go na tayo. Mag-uumpisa na tayo agad,” Sec. Dizon said when he arrived in the area accompanied by San Fernando City Mayor Vilma Caluag.

Dizon said they will allocate some P100 million for the repair of the damage retaining and floodwalls in the area.