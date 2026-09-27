The Department of Public Works and Highways has ordered the immediate repair of a pothole along EDSA in Caloocan City after a motorcycle rider was injured in an accident before dawn on 27 September.
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon also directed the agency to provide assistance to the injured rider, including medical and hospital expenses.
“The DPWH remains committed to maintaining safe and serviceable national roads and highways,” the agency said.
“The Department likewise continues to intensify road monitoring and maintenance activities to immediately address road defects and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” it added.
The DPWH said it is coordinating with local authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.