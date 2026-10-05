National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano has directed all police units in Metro Manila to heighten security measures around critical government installations and access routes following the lighting rally where protesters attempted to move toward and penetrate the Malacañang complex.

Police personnel successfully prevented the protesters from getting near the Malacañang complex, maintaining the security perimeter while exercising restraint and allowing the assembly to proceed.

Following the incident, Abrahano issued a directive for NCR police units to remain on heightened alert and ensure that appropriate security measures are in place for any eventualities.

“I have directed our police commanders to maintain heightened situational awareness, strengthen coordination and intelligence monitoring, and ensure sufficient police presence around critical government installations and access routes, particularly during large-scale protest actions,” Abrahano said.

The NCRPO chief emphasized that the directive is aimed at preventing unauthorized entry into secured government facilities, protecting lives and property, and ensuring public safety, while respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Abrahano likewise ordered police commanders to closely coordinate with concerned government agencies and protest organizers to facilitate the peaceful conduct of demonstrations and prevent situations from escalating.

He stressed that police personnel must continue to exercise maximum tolerance, professionalism, restraint, and respect for human rights, while responding appropriately to any acts that threaten public safety or security.

“We respect the people's right to peacefully express their grievances. At the same time, our police officers have a responsibility to secure critical government facilities and prevent any attempt to breach established security perimeters. We will remain vigilant, professional, and proportionate in our response,” Abrahano said.