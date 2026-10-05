Police said the 13 individuals were linked to 21 alleged violations, including four firearms offenses, three illegal gambling cases, three kidnapping or illegal detention cases and two drug-related cases.

Other alleged offenses included theft, homicide, trafficking in persons, cybercrime, violation of the Anti-Hazing Law, child abuse, grave coercion and resistance or disobedience to a person in authority.

“We will continue to track down other members of TBS, particularly those who engage in illegal activities and those who recruit or influence young people to commit crimes,” NCRPO officer-in-charge Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said.

Abrahano ordered Metro Manila police districts and units to intensify intelligence gathering and operations against individuals linked to the group, with particular focus on the alleged recruitment and exploitation of minors.

He also directed police to strengthen coordination with schools, local government units, barangays, parents and community leaders to identify possible recruitment involving minors.

“Our children should never be used as tools for criminal activities. I have directed our police districts to intensify their efforts against TBS, particularly in preventing the recruitment and grooming of minors,” Abrahano said.

The NCRPO said its campaign would also include community engagement, monitoring of recruitment patterns and coordination with government agencies for minors who may require intervention or rehabilitation.

Abrahano urged parents, teachers and community leaders to report information involving the alleged recruitment, grooming or exploitation of minors for criminal activities.