The actress recalled that she had only recently discovered her pregnancy when she received an invitation to have dinner at Angelica’s home. Since the news was still fresh, Glaiza had not yet told her friend—but she knew the gathering would make keeping the secret difficult.

For Glaiza, sharing meals and enjoying wine had long been part of their bonding moments. That evening, however, she had to skip the drinks.

“May hinanda na siyang pagkain, may hinanda na siyang mga wine, ganyan. Kasi siyempre, kapag nagpupunta kami, isa sa mga bonding namin ’yan. And sabi ko, hindi ako iinom,” Glaiza recalled.

Her sudden refusal immediately caught Angelica’s attention.

“Bakit?” Angelica reportedly asked before quickly figuring it out herself: “Buntis ka?”

Glaiza said the question left both of them momentarily frozen as the reality of the announcement sank in. Angelica’s surprise was so intense that she even blurted out an expletive upon realizing her friend was indeed expecting.

“Of course, si Angelica, my amiga. Kasi siya po talaga ’yung parang nakaalam sa mga friends ko. Unang nakaalam siya. Napamura siya,” Glaiza shared.

What began as an ordinary dinner ultimately became the setting for a milestone in their friendship—a spontaneous pregnancy reveal that Glaiza can now look back on with laughter.

Beyond Angelica’s amusing reaction, the story also offered a glimpse of the closeness between the two actresses, with one of Glaiza’s most personal pieces of news first reaching a friend who knew her well enough to recognize that something had changed from one simple clue: she was saying no to wine.