The NCIP and PMSEA recently signed a memorandum of agreement for the search for a “Natatanging IP,” which will recognize an outstanding Indigenous leader or elder for contributions to community development, cultural preservation and environmental stewardship.

SAPO raised the concern amid continuing opposition from some Isneg communities to mining applications and proposed exploration activities in Conner.

The group said residents fear that projects involving companies such as Oceana-Copperfields and Titan Earth Mining Inc. could affect livelihoods, the environment, culture and ancestral lands.

SAPO also sought transparency over the processing of the Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title application of Isneg communities in Barren, questioning its timing as mining-related activities are being pursued in the area.

The organization stressed that free, prior and informed consent should involve genuine community participation, full disclosure and respect for traditional decision-making processes, rather than simply gathering signatures.

SAPO called for greater transparency and accountability from government agencies and reiterated its opposition to large-scale mining and exploration activities within ancestral domains.