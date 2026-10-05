Solidum said more areas are expected to fall under the red, or drought, category toward February and March next year.

The effects of El Niño began emerging from August to October and are expected to continue through the succeeding months, with its overall impact likely to persist through the first half of 2027, he said.

As of September, drought conditions were recorded in Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Negros Oriental, Western Samar and Siquijor.

Dry spell conditions were reported in Capiz, Leyte and Misamis Oriental, while Masbate, Sorsogon, Biliran, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar and Southern Leyte experienced dry conditions.

The DOST also reported dry conditions in 22 provinces in Mindanao.

Solidum urged the government and the public to begin conserving water ahead of potentially harsher conditions next year.

“We need to prepare for El Niño, even if its effects will be greater next year, so that we can continue the water supply that we already have,” he said.

“It depends on how we conserve the water available in our dams and in the ground, and this conservation should come from the government and from individual people,” Solidum added.