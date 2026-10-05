“At ang epekto ng El Niño ay nagsimula na, nag-emerge noong August hanggang Oktubre, at ito ay tinatayang magpapatuloy from December to February, pero iyong overall effect ng ongoing El Niño is expected to continue until the first half of 2027,” Solidum said during a Palace briefing.

PAGASA has classified the ongoing El Niño as strong and said it could intensify into a very strong event before the end of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027. The weather bureau has warned of below-normal rainfall and drought in many parts of the country.

Solidum urged the public and government agencies to prepare for worsening dry conditions, including declining dam levels and possible water shortages.

He said temperatures in some areas could reach as high as 38.7 degrees Celsius during the peak of the phenomenon.

“The effects are being felt, but it can get worse next year based on the amount of rain that will happen. And I'd like to reiterate, how we will be affected by it is dependent on how much preparation we have and the conservation of water that we will do,” he said.

The government earlier projected that around 40 provinces could experience below-normal rainfall, with the number potentially increasing as El Niño intensifies.

DA seeks ₱45 billion

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., meanwhile, said the Department of Agriculture has requested ₱45 billion in additional funding to cushion farmers, fisherfolk and other agriculture stakeholders from El Niño and other economic shocks.

“The ₱45 billion is for the UPLIFT, including the Middle East crisis and the El Niño. Out of the ₱45 billion, ₱6.2 billion was already released, and I believe there will be another ₱10 billion coming for the solar irrigation, pumps, aerators and biofertilizers for 2027,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA has already received ₱6.2 billion under the UPLIFT program for fuel subsidies and other assistance, while the department is expanding food stocks, storage capacity and irrigation support ahead of worsening dry conditions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. convened the El Niño Task Force at Malacañang on Monday to review government preparations.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos ordered agencies to accelerate measures against El Niño and intensify public information efforts to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic.

“The President's order is clear: let's not wait any longer and let's prepare now, because with proper preparation, the effects of El Niño in the country can be alleviated,” Castro said.