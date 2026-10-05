Malacañang on Monday said it was unclear what Sen. Loren Legarda reportedly regretted about joining the bloc led by former Senate president Alan Peter Cayetano.
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro made the remark after Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Legarda had expressed regret over her decision to side with Cayetano’s group during an earlier Senate leadership change.
“Nasa pag-uusap nila ’yan. Hindi natin alam kung saan ba nagsisi si Sen. Legarda. Sa pagkakaroon ba ng putukan sa loob ng Senado o sa patuloy na pagtatago ni Senator Bato Dela Rosa. Parte ito ng mga nangyari noon kung saan parte siya ng majority sa pamumuno ni Sen. Alan Cayetano,” Castro said.
Castro said the Executive could not speak for Legarda’s reasons, adding that the senator’s sentiments should be respected.
“At kung ano man ang kanyang nararamdaman ay inirerespeto po natin,” she said.
Lacson said in a radio interview that the current Senate majority held no grudge against Legarda and would welcome her back should she decide to rejoin.
“Kung kaya ng health niya, I would suggest na bumalik na dito. At the end of the day, sarili niyang decision ’yan,” Lacson said.
Legarda had backed Cayetano during a previous Senate leadership change. After Cayetano was replaced by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate president, she joined the minority bloc led by Cayetano.
Legarda has been on medical leave from the Senate and has been undergoing treatment abroad.
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