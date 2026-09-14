“Halos lahat ng naging boyfriend ko, showbiz din. So, eventually, na meron siyang magiging karelasyon na showbiz,” she said.

She added that once Kaila began dating someone from the entertainment industry, she expected that the relationship could eventually attract public attention.

“Whether you like it or not — your relationship will be public. Hindi mo maiiwasan, specially depende pa kung sino,” de Belen said.

Despite the attention surrounding Kaila and Padilla, de Belen said she prefers to respect her daughter’s choices rather than interfere.

“You know — it’s her life, she’s an adult. There’s nothing I can do and there’s nothing I want to do,” she said.

For de Belen, giving Kaila space means allowing her to experience the relationship on her own terms while remaining supportive as a mother.

The actress said she understands from personal experience how difficult it can be to maintain a relationship in show business, where personal matters often become subjects of public interest.

For now, de Belen said she intends to stay on the sidelines and let Kaila decide how she wants to handle her personal life.