United Nations Month 2026

UN Philippines officials, government and development partners, civil society representatives and SM Supermalls officials gather during the ceremonial illumination of the SM Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay City on 5 October 2026, marking the launch of UN Month 2026 under the theme "UNlimited Together." This year’s celebration also marks the 20th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which the Philippines was the first ASEAN country to ratify.