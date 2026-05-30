Did Daniel Padilla just 'hard launch' Kaila Estrada on Instagram?

Daniel Padilla got fans talking after including Kaila Estrada in a recent Instagram post.

The Incognito star shared a carousel of photos on the platform, with one image featuring Estrada. He accompanied the post with the caption: “There are no ifs, woulds, coulds, shoulds. Its just is. And we just are.”

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, fueling ongoing speculation about the pair's relationship status.

Padilla and Estrada recently starred together in the action-drama series Incognito.