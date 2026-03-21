‘Do it scared, you’re worthy’: Kaila Estrada on pushing past fear

“I feel like coming from a family of actors, it [acting] was inevitable,” Kaila shares in a panel for Modess at BeautyCon 2026.

Her path into acting wasn’t immediate. Before stepping fully into the spotlight, she honored a commitment to herself and her family: finishing her studies first. Modeling came next — a world of discipline, long hours and constant scrutiny. Acting, however, was something she approached with curiosity rather than certainty. Curiosity soon turned into conviction.

“When I tried acting, I just fell in love with the craft,” she says. “It’s not just something I love to do — you stay because you find purpose in it.”

For Kaila, that purpose lies in storytelling. More specifically, in telling stories that matter. She has gravitated toward portraying strong female characters — roles she considers both a privilege and a responsibility. Each performance becomes more than just a job; it’s a chance to reflect strength, vulnerability, and resilience back to audiences, especially women who see parts of themselves in her characters.

But her journey hasn’t been without setbacks. Kaila speaks openly about rejection — about the auditions that didn’t pan out and the moments of doubt that followed.

“I failed a lot. I got rejected a lot,” she admits. “But that’s where you grow. That’s where you really learn.”

It’s this mindset that sets her apart in an industry that often demands flawlessness. Kaila pushes back against that expectation, advocating instead for authenticity and self-compassion.

“We’re not always 100 percent every single day,” she says. “It’s important to root yourself in self-love and to understand that you don’t have to be perfect. You’re worthy of your dreams just as you are.”

That message — simple yet powerful — has become central to her identity both on and off screen. It resonates in a culture where social media amplifies ideals of perfection, making her voice all the more necessary.