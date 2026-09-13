



On September 12, police arrested 16 people — including a Most Wanted Person in Zaragoza — and seized 2.16 grams of shabu in Cabanatuan City. Five reams of illicit cigarettes were also recovered in Rizal and Cuyapo.



On September 11, a search warrant in Gapan City led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a 9mm pistol, ammunition, and 10 grams of shabu valued at ₱68,000. Three other wanted persons were arrested in Quezon, Santa Rosa, and Nampicuan, while two homemade shotguns and a hand grenade were surrendered in Palayan City and Gabaldon.



Nueva Ecija Provincial Director PCol Ritchie R. Claravall said the intensified operations will continue across the province, warning lawbreakers to face the consequences.



All suspects and confiscated evidence remain in police custody for proper documentation and filing of appropriate charges.