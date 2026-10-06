CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Council approved an ordinance authorizing Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy to enter into an agreement with the Department of Health-10 for medical assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients.
Proposed Ordinance No. 2026-425 was approved during the council’s 54th regular session on Monday.
The agreement covers the implementation of the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients program through the city-run J.R. Borja General Hospital.
Under the pact, MAIFIP funds may be transferred and used for eligible medical services, medicines and other covered expenses.
DOH-10 Director Dr. Sulpicio Henry M. Legaspi Jr. was tasked with overseeing the program’s implementation.
The City Legal Office reviewed the agreement and raised no objection to its implementation.
Before politics, the pressures of public life, and the Presidential Palace, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. remembers a…
When a Tennessee woman was sentenced to death in 1996 for murdering a 19-year-old student the year before, she remained…
Records from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) showed that Cale88 Foods Corp., a firm linked to Vice President…