LAGUNA — Police arrested the region’s No. 7 most wanted person in San Pedro City on 5 October over a murder case in which no bail was recommended.
The suspect was arrested at around 7:35 p.m. along Garcia Street in Barangay Nueva during a joint operation by the Regional Intelligence Division-Regional Special Operations Unit 4A and personnel of the Santa Rosa Component City Police Station.
Police said the arrest was based on a warrant for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 101 in Santa Rosa City.
The warrant, dated 7 July 2026, carried no recommended bail.
Authorities said the arrest was documented using a body-worn camera and an alternative recording device.
The suspect was placed under the custody of the Santa Rosa Component City Police Station while the warrant was being prepared for return to the issuing court.
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