A local farmer rescued and turned over a Philippine tarsier (𝘛𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘶𝘴 𝘴𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘵𝘢) after discovering the animal at a local farm at Barangay Tomado, Aleosan, Cotabato on 3 October 2026.
According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen, farmer Randy Malinao first discovered the nocturnal mammal on October 3 around three in the afternoon.
Malinao spotted the tarsier within the bounds of his agricultural property in Barangay Tomado. Aware of its ecological importance, he immediately reported the sighting and turned it over to environmental authorities for a health assessment.
The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Midsayap facilitated the wildlife release operation, ensuring the primate's safety and proper handling; the species is classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Following a thorough evaluation to ensure the primate was fit to return to the wild, CENRO Midsayap later led its release. Officials praised Malinao's quick action, emphasizing that community involvement plays a vital role in conserving vulnerable species.
The successful return of the tarsier underscores ongoing regional efforts to protect biodiversity in the Province of Cotabato.
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