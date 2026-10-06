Malinao spotted the tarsier within the bounds of his agricultural property in Barangay Tomado. Aware of its ecological importance, he immediately reported the sighting and turned it over to environmental authorities for a health assessment.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Midsayap facilitated the wildlife release operation, ensuring the primate's safety and proper handling; the species is classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Following a thorough evaluation to ensure the primate was fit to return to the wild, CENRO Midsayap later led its release. Officials praised Malinao's quick action, emphasizing that community involvement plays a vital role in conserving vulnerable species.

The successful return of the tarsier underscores ongoing regional efforts to protect biodiversity in the Province of Cotabato.