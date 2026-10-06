“Sometimes it takes one week, two weeks, and sometimes even 40 days before we can return the empty container,” Zapata said.

She said trucks remain tied up with empty containers during these delays, preventing operators from taking on new deliveries while continuing to pay for chassis rentals and support drivers and helpers.

Zapata said these additional expenses are eventually passed on to importers and consumers.

“If the movement of our cargo were faster, the prices of goods would not be this high,” she said.

She also cited charges imposed by shipping lines and inefficiencies involving the Bureau of Customs, port operators, container yards, truckers and brokers as factors adding to logistics costs.

The group said a coordinated response among government agencies and industry stakeholders could help ease congestion and reduce transport expenses.

Zapata said truckers recently held talks with government officials and welcomed indications that authorities were willing to discuss possible solutions.

She added that operators are prepared to resume work if consultations lead to concrete measures addressing the industry’s concerns.

The trucking sector acknowledged that a prolonged suspension could eventually affect the delivery of essential goods and supplies.